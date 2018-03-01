Jewelers prepping for the Super Bowl of sparkle: The Oscars

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, actress Allison Williams wears 43-carat bib Forevermark diamond necklace at the 75th annual Golden Globe Award
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, Kate Hudson wears vintage Harry Winston earrings at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Cali
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Angelina Jolie wears Forevermark Diamond earrings at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, C
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2018, file photo, Angelina Jolie wears Forevermark Diamond earrings at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, C
FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles wearing a 60-carat diamond Riviera necklace and a 14-carat
In this combination photo, Elisabeth Moss arrives at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017, left, and Margot Robbie arrives
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards are the Super Bowl of sparkle to some of the world's top jewelers. But how does the process of getting the bling on all those famous necks, ears and wrists actually work?
One independent jeweler to the stars, Martin Katz, says the process has changed over the years. It used to be celebrities would come in personally and work out their red carpet pieces. Now, stylists are in charge. Katz says stylists often pull four to six different jewelry looks per gown per client.
On average, Katz says most A-listers wear between $200,000 to $1 million worth of jewelry each for big red carpets.