Jewelers prepping for the Super Bowl of sparkle: The Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards are the Super Bowl of sparkle to some of the world's top jewelers. But how does the process of getting the bling on all those famous necks, ears and wrists actually work?

One independent jeweler to the stars, Martin Katz, says the process has changed over the years. It used to be celebrities would come in personally and work out their red carpet pieces. Now, stylists are in charge. Katz says stylists often pull four to six different jewelry looks per gown per client.

On average, Katz says most A-listers wear between $200,000 to $1 million worth of jewelry each for big red carpets.