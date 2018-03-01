Meghan Markle says she wants to focus on women's empowerment

Meghan Markle, left, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge laugh during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laugh during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Under the theme 'Mak
From left, Meghan Markle, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, and Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Unde
Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, with Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London,
From left, Meghan Markle, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William during the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London, Wednesday
LONDON (AP) — Meghan Markle says she hopes to use her royal position to highlight the empowerment of women.
Markle, who is due to marry Prince Harry in May, attended an event in London Wednesday alongside Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.
The first joint engagement by the two couples celebrated the work of the Royal Foundation, which supports charities including the Heads Together mental-health campaign and the Invictus Games for injured troops.
Markle said during a question-and-answer session that she wanted to "hit the ground running" in her royal role.
She said that with the Me Too and Time's Up campaigns against sexual harassment, "there is no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them."