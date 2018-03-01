The Latest: Mennonite investigator again jailed for contempt

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a Mennonite investigator jailed in Colorado after refusing to testify (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

A private investigator in a Colorado capital punishment appeal is facing a third night in jail and possibly more for refusing to testify on religious grounds.

Greta Lindecrantz opposes the death penalty as a Mennonite and has been jailed since Monday after repeatedly refusing to answer questions about her work on the defense team of Robert Ray. He's one of three men on Colorado's death row.

Lindecrantz told Judge Michelle Amico on Wednesday that she feels like she's having to choose between "you and God."

Ray's defense team is challenging his death sentence partly by arguing that he did not have an effective legal team.

Prosecutors apparently want Lindecrantz to testify to back up their case that he did have good representation. They're not commenting on the jailing of Lindecrantz.

___

12:20 a.m.

