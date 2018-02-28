The Latest: Rare Capitol salute for Rev. Billy Graham

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Capitol ceremony for Rev. Billy Graham (all times local):

10:53

The Rev. Billy Graham's casket has arrived at the U.S. Capitol for a rare salute by the nation's political leaders.

The pine casket carrying Graham will lie in honor in the Rotunda on Wednesday. President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are remembering Graham, surrounded by members of Congress and dozens of family members who accompanied the casket to Washington.

Graham died last week at age 99. He ministered to presidents of both parties and others for the better part of seven decades. Former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush visited Graham's home near Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Trump met Graham at the pastor's 95th birthday party in 2013. The president is expected to attend the funeral service in Charlotte on Friday.

____

12:28 a.m.

The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare tribute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in Washington.

The North Carolina minister, called "America's pastor" by some, is lying in honor Wednesday and Thursday in Washington, where he counseled presidents and others over more than 60 years. President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are among those attending.

Graham met every president back to Harry Truman and counseled most of them. Ryan says there had been no doubt that Graham would get the honor of a Capitol ceremony because he had influenced the nation's spiritual life.

Graham will lie in honor until Thursday. A funeral and burial are set for Friday at his Charlotte, North Carolina, home.