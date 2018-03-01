The Latest: Georgia Lt. Gov. defends stance against Delta

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Delta's decision to cut marketing ties with the National Rifle Association (all times local):

11 a.m.

Georgia's lieutenant governor took to the Fox News Channel to defend his controversial threat to block a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel unless Delta Air Lines restores the travel discount it had offered to members of the National Rifle Association.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday morning, Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle said Delta had taken "punitive" action against defenders of the Second Amendment and was unfairly targeting "law-abiding gun owners."

Cagle and other Republicans who are running to be the state's next governor have been united in pushing back against Delta's stance.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted Tuesday that Delta was welcome to move to his state.

Cagle scoffed at the notion that the Atlanta-based airline would relocate there, arguing that Georgia offers the most business-friendly policies in the nation.

___

12 a.m.:

One of Georgia's largest employers is taking heat from Republican officials for a business decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

Threats from GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and other Republicans running to become Georgia's next governor are jeopardizing an exemption from sales taxes on jet fuel sought by Delta Air Lines.

Republican state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler said Tuesday that officials were working behind the scenes to resolve the dispute that erupted when Delta announced it would no longer offer discounted rates to NRA members.

GOP Gov. Nathan Deal is serving his last year in office. He refrained from commenting publicly on the rift Tuesday. Deal in the past has opposed social conservatives in his own party on issues the governor felt could threaten Georgia's business-friendly reputation.