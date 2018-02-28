EU demands that Russia, Iran, Turkey halt Syria fighting

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is demanding that Russia, Iran and Turkey take responsibility for ensuring that the fighting stops in Syria and that a real 30-day halt in fighting is respected.

In a letter to the countries' foreign ministers, seen Wednesday by The Associated Press, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini wrote that a solid cease-fire could bring momentum to U.N.-brokered peace talks.

She urged them "to take all the necessary steps to ensure that the fighting stops, that the Syrian people are protected" and that humanitarian aid can get in and medical evacuations take place.

Russia has ordered a five-hour daily humanitarian pause, which started Tuesday, to allow civilians to exit the region. But no humanitarian aid has gone in and no civilians have left.