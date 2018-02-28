WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CRI-SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA DURBAN, South Africa — It should serve as a warning to South Africa that Steve Smith is ready to go again. The top-ranked test batsman was feeling the effects of a long and victorious Ashes series against England, but Australia's captain is rested and revitalized for the four-test series in South Africa. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

MADRID — Atletico Madrid continues its pursuit of unbeaten Spanish league leader Barcelona when it hosts Leganes. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2330 GMT.

ROME — AC Milan brings a 12-match unbeaten streak in all competitions away to Lazio into the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals, with the first leg ending 0-0. Juventus takes a 1-0 lead at home to Atalanta in the other semifinal. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

LONDON — Irked that his future is again under scrutiny, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reminds his critics he "turned the whole world down" to stay at the club and refuses to comment on an end-of-season review regarding his position. SENT: 220 words, photos.

PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain faces Marseille for the second time in a matter of days with a place in the French Cup semifinals at stake. PSG beat Marseille 3-0 in the league on Sunday, but lost star striker Neymar to a foot injury. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

LONDON — Tottenham gets a second chance to see off third-tier Rochdale and reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. Swansea awaits the winner of the fifth-round replay. UPCOMING: 200 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

MONTMELO, Spain — The start of the third day of Formula One testing starts late because of snow at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona in Spain. SENT: 190 words, photos. Will be updated.

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — Ben Stokes makes an unbeaten 63 and and Eoin Morgan hits 62 to guide England to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the second one-day international. SENT: 520 words.

DUBLIN — Six Nations organizers are not taking any disciplinary action against Scotland and England following an investigation into an alleged scuffle between players in the tunnel before their match on Saturday. SENT: 150 words, photos.

ISLAMABAD— The Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption tribunal bans batsman Shahzaib Hasan for one year and fined him 1 million rupees (US$9,020). SENT: 280 words, photos.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Second-seeded Lucas Pouille faces big-serving Russian Karen Khachanov in the second round of the Dubai Championships, having lost to Khachanov in Sunday's Open 13 final. Aso, third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut plays Pierre-Hugues Herbert. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

MEXICO CITY — Dustin Johnson returns to high altitude to try to defend his title in the Mexico Championship, where calculating yardages at 7,800 feet is as important as reading greens. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

TOKYO — schoolchildren have their say as a pair of futuristic digital characters are chosen as mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 230 words, photos.

— SOC--2022 WCUP-QATAR DEATH — A British coroner blames dangerous working practices for the death of a worker on a 2022 World Cup stadium building site in Qatar. SENT: 180 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — LeBron James scores 31 points and finishes a month averaging a triple-double for the first time. SET: 1,230 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Hall equals franchise record as Devils beat Penguins. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

