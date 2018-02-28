Germany's troubled HSH Nordbank sold to private investors

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Two regional governments in Germany have sold troubled HSH Nordbank to private investors for around 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion).

The sale reported Wednesday by the dpa news agency was required under a deal with European Union competition authorities after the governments of the state of Schleswig-Holstein and the city of Hamburg bailed the bank out and gave state assistance in the form of financial guarantees.

HSH Nordbank was once a leader in shipping finance but suffered crippling losses on those loans as trade slumped after the global financial crisis.

The buyers are U.S. buyout firms Cerberus and J.C. Flowers, plus investors Goldentree, Centaurus and Austrian bank BAWAG.

The European Commission approved state aid in 2016 on the condition that the bank is sold by the end of February 2018.