Native American actor Wes Studi relishes rare Oscar invite

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wes Studi will take the stage at Sunday's Oscars to present an award. But as one of the few Native Americans to be included in the ceremony's 90-year history, he has reason to feel like a winner.

Studi says he sees the invitation as recognition of his work over the years. The veteran actor's credits include "Avatar," ''The Last of the Mohicans" and "Dances with Wolves."

Participating in the Oscars also signifies something larger, Studi says: a time when diversity is being embraced and Hollywood is reflecting that.

The Oscars will air at 8 p.m. Eastern Sunday on ABC, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.