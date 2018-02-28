Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;32;25;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SW;16;77%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partial sunshine;28;21;Partial sunshine;32;21;NNE;16;41%;8%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;15;7;Breezy with some sun;16;7;SW;22;75%;44%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer;22;12;Clouds and sun, nice;22;14;WSW;13;61%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Quite cold;-3;-8;Partly sunny;-1;-8;E;41;42%;7%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and colder;-9;-17;Partly sunny;-9;-14;E;5;66%;5%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A little rain;15;10;A shower or two;14;9;E;8;74%;78%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of ice;-3;-21;Much colder;-16;-27;WNW;14;89%;23%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;NNW;10;83%;92%;7

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;15;4;Partly sunny;12;8;SSE;9;55%;38%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little rain;23;20;A few showers;23;20;NE;16;73%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partial sunshine;20;10;Sunshine;20;10;E;11;60%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;E;10;69%;63%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;32;16;ESE;12;23%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;25;S;9;68%;53%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and snow;9;8;Spotty showers;15;10;SSW;14;87%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;8;-2;Partly sunny;8;-3;S;13;23%;4%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A snow shower;-4;-15;Cloudy and very cold;-4;-6;E;11;63%;63%;2

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;-5;-12;Mostly sunny;-5;-11;E;17;41%;6%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;21;9;Rain and drizzle;19;9;ESE;8;77%;68%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;NE;12;49%;11%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. snow shower;-4;-12;Clouds and sun;-4;-7;ESE;19;63%;28%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;-2;-7;Cloudy and cold;0;-4;E;23;29%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Very cold with snow;-6;-16;Mostly sunny;-5;-14;ENE;10;73%;13%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A snow shower;-3;-12;Mostly sunny;-4;-9;E;11;43%;76%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds, nice;27;22;Sunshine, pleasant;29;22;ENE;10;59%;14%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;S;7;51%;67%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;14;6;Partly sunny;11;-1;NW;28;49%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;25;15;Warm with sunshine;28;13;N;12;23%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;SSE;31;63%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;NE;7;57%;26%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;21;ESE;12;61%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;5;Rain, then snow;6;-1;NNW;31;86%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;E;11;76%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow squall;-4;-6;A couple of squalls;-3;-5;ENE;24;66%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;18;N;18;85%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;21;7;Sunshine, less humid;16;4;NNE;19;49%;7%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;ENE;13;82%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;30;16;Hazy sunshine;32;17;ENE;8;44%;2%;5

Denver, United States;A little snow;5;-6;Partly sunny;11;-2;WSW;10;42%;4%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;31;19;Hazy and very warm;34;19;E;8;47%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;W;7;77%;80%;13

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of squalls;0;-5;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-1;E;46;75%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;19;9;Cloudy and mild;17;8;N;13;41%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, some heavy;19;14;Heavy rain, windy;17;14;WSW;50;79%;94%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;25;20;Partly sunny, warm;27;22;SE;17;73%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;25;17;A t-storm in spots;24;17;NE;11;83%;72%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;28;19;Mostly sunny;30;19;ENE;11;54%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and frigid;-13;-18;Cloudy, not as cold;-9;-17;NNE;11;73%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;25;Humid with some sun;33;25;SE;12;70%;44%;10

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;24;17;Mostly sunny, humid;25;19;ESE;10;78%;31%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;22;ENE;26;63%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;36;18;Plenty of sunshine;35;18;SE;9;26%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;25;14;Showers, not as warm;20;14;NNE;14;68%;88%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Colder in the p.m.;10;-2;Decreasing clouds;3;1;ESE;9;52%;10%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;W;9;77%;82%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;N;19;44%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;15;A t-storm in spots;28;14;E;7;55%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;15;4;Cloudy;11;5;NNW;6;59%;81%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;W;15;41%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;23;11;A t-storm in spots;23;11;SSE;9;70%;47%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;40;23;Sunny and breezy;35;17;NNE;32;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;-6;-9;Cold with snow;-3;-8;NE;17;68%;89%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;29;22;Mostly sunny;30;22;ENE;13;59%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;30;22;Periods of sun;33;23;WSW;12;62%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;21;Hazy sunshine;35;20;SW;9;50%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;S;7;72%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;5;A t-storm in spots;13;4;E;12;73%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;10;76%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;25;21;Some brightening;25;20;SSE;10;75%;41%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;15;12;Rain at times;15;10;WSW;22;86%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;A snow shower;-1;-4;Morning snow showers;1;-1;E;34;67%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and cool;16;8;Inc. clouds;16;11;SSE;10;66%;75%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Periods of sun;30;24;SSW;10;73%;39%;13

Madrid, Spain;Rain;13;8;Periods of rain;12;4;WSW;19;76%;86%;1

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;30;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;NE;17;69%;76%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers around;30;24;E;11;75%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;32;25;Partly sunny;34;25;E;13;60%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy and not as hot;30;16;Cloudy and cooler;20;14;SSE;17;67%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;26;11;Partly sunny;27;12;NE;8;32%;26%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;27;21;Partly sunny;29;21;W;15;63%;8%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-14;-17;A bit of snow;-10;-11;ENE;18;71%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;E;19;65%;27%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;ENE;12;64%;9%;8

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;4;-2;Low clouds;4;-2;NE;6;74%;5%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;-15;-18;Sunny, but frigid;-11;-18;E;14;64%;3%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Hazy sun;36;26;SE;9;47%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;31;15;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;W;9;71%;91%;11

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;15;7;Occasional p.m. rain;12;6;ENE;18;70%;92%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;18;8;Some sun, pleasant;20;7;W;14;57%;26%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-11;-18;Morning snow, cloudy;-13;-22;W;12;85%;90%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;16;9;Partly sunny;14;3;W;34;54%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;-9;-16;Cloudy and cold;-9;-15;N;10;63%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;5;-4;Partly sunny;5;-2;ENE;16;69%;6%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;29;26;A t-storm around;30;25;NNW;13;77%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;NNW;12;60%;10%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;31;22;A shower;31;23;NE;11;68%;73%;8

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;0;-3;Rain and snow shower;4;0;E;18;60%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;18;S;19;43%;3%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Clouds and sun, nice;33;25;SSW;10;59%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;33;24;Some brightening;32;24;E;15;71%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;31;20;Nice with sunshine;32;19;NW;9;47%;27%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;-6;-13;Sunshine, very cold;-4;-11;ESE;13;41%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;10;-5;Sunny and colder;0;-11;NW;25;48%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;19;12;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;W;15;61%;80%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon rain;21;14;Showers;19;14;SW;41;77%;91%;4

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;29;24;Morning showers;29;24;ESE;11;72%;74%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;6;2;Mostly sunny;3;-3;NNE;13;58%;2%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and very cold;-11;-17;Cloudy and frigid;-10;-14;ENE;12;76%;59%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;ESE;9;72%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;E;16;56%;33%;7

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;6;0;Spotty showers;12;7;NE;12;72%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;-13;-17;Not as cold;-9;-19;ENE;7;68%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;13;10;Heavy rain, breezy;13;7;W;31;77%;95%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;27;14;More sun than clouds;29;15;ENE;13;54%;27%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;21;ESE;13;67%;44%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;25;17;N;8;75%;27%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;SW;12;35%;25%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;28;13;Sunshine and nice;31;14;SW;8;39%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;NNE;7;68%;26%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;15;12;Periods of rain;14;7;SW;18;88%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;8;4;Rain and drizzle;9;3;ESE;11;71%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;9;1;Mostly sunny, cooler;5;-6;NW;21;52%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;15;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;7;NE;20;63%;68%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;17;75%;73%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold;-4;-16;Cloudy and very cold;-1;-4;ENE;9;71%;62%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;23;Mostly sunny, nice;28;23;ENE;13;60%;3%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of squalls;-7;-12;A snow squall;-6;-9;NE;11;78%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;29;22;Sunshine and breezy;26;21;S;27;60%;20%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or t-storm;28;16;Sunny intervals;25;18;ESE;20;75%;21%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cold;-10;-14;Cloudy and cold;-8;-14;ENE;11;83%;2%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, mild;19;9;Cooler, p.m. showers;13;4;NW;9;80%;94%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;17;3;Low clouds;10;1;NNW;6;73%;72%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;16;7;Partly sunny;15;7;N;12;36%;9%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;E;10;52%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;A touch of rain;10;8;ESE;7;48%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;11;9;Heavy morning rain;18;5;WSW;32;57%;83%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;8;1;Snow and rain;4;0;NE;23;81%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;21;14;Warmer with sunshine;29;17;S;14;42%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;21;14;Partly sunny, warmer;27;13;SW;20;39%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;-15;-28;Not as cold;-6;-18;WNW;7;72%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;5;3;A morning shower;7;-1;NNE;9;58%;51%;2

Vienna, Austria;A snow shower;-5;-14;Clouds and sun;-5;-8;SE;19;52%;29%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;S;7;48%;7%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and frigid;-13;-17;A bit of p.m. snow;-11;-12;ENE;13;74%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid with clouds;-8;-14;Clouds and sun;-9;-15;NE;10;64%;42%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;18;17;Some brightening;23;17;NE;14;71%;29%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;36;19;Partly sunny, warm;36;19;WSW;8;45%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;12;0;Turning cloudy, mild;11;-1;ESE;3;57%;67%;3

