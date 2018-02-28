Heavy winter weather batters UK, European mainland

Mute swans gather near the shore of the Pond in Kensington Gardens after overnight snow falls in London, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Britain, which is b
Fabio Fodaro rides his bike in snowfall at Helix Park in Falkirk, Scotland, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Britain, which is buffered by the Atlantic Ocean
Ice hangs off of a fountain of a world globe in Kontich, Belgium, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Temperatures in the region stayed under the freezing mark
A man taking pictures of an ice-covered bench, on the frozen shores of the Lake of Neuchatel, in Gorgier, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. A co
Peoples walk on the frozen shores of the Lake of Neuchatel, in Gorgier, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. A cold spell has reached central and e
People walk in a snow-coated St. Mark's Square, in Venice, northern Italy, after a snowfall, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap
Ice covers the pier at the harbor of Constance at lake Constance, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 28. 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap sweeping across Eu
People walk through Plaza del Castillo square covered with snow, in Pamplona northern Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Authorities predicted heavy sno
Cars stop at a traffic lights in front of a pile of snow removed from the road, in central Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Much of Europe
Ice covers the pier at the harbor of Constance at lake Constance, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 28. 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap sweeping across Eu
A tourist takes a selfie next to a snowman in St. Mark's Square, in Venice, northern Italy, after a snowfall, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An extreme Si
Icicles hang on a branch on the shore of Lake Alpnachersee in Alpnach, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold snap sweepi
Barges on the river Barrow as snow falls in Athy, Co Kildare, Ireland, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Britain, which is buffered by the Atlantic Ocean and t
A nelectronic board warns "snow to Spain and Bordeaux" as a car drives on the highway near Bayonne, southwestern France, Wednesday, Feb.28, 2018. An e
A person walks through a tree lined pathway in Hyde Park after overnight snow falls in London, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Britain, which is buffered by
Snow on Tynemouth beach, north east England, Wednesday Feb. 28, 2018. Britain, which is buffered by the Atlantic Ocean and tends to have temperate win
Trucks are stuck after heavy snow on the motorway in Briscous, near Bayonne, southwestern France, Wednesday, Feb.28, 2018. An extreme Siberian cold sn
A couple walk their dog through the snow and past the bandstand in Southwark Park in south London, Wednesday Feb. 28. 2018. Heavy snow in parts of Bri
LONDON (AP) — Persistent snow and freezing conditions are causing delays in many parts of Britain, with roads and train service hit particularly hard.
Many rail systems were disrupted, in the northern and eastern parts of Britain, and several lines of London's subway system were experiencing severe delays, including the Piccadilly Line that links central London to Heathrow Airport.
Train service to Gatwick Airport was also slowed by wintry weather.
Emergency officials said many drivers had to be rescued from stranded vehicles. Hundreds of schools were shut for a second day in a row.
The weather also forced a number of hospitals to cancel elective procedures and outpatient care.
In Denmark, police say a 54-year-old man who suffered from dementia was found dead in the snow on the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.