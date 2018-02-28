Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 28, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;89;76;Mostly cloudy;89;77;SW;10;77%;44%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partial sunshine;82;69;Partial sunshine;89;69;NNE;10;41%;8%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;59;44;Breezy with some sun;61;45;SW;14;75%;44%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Warmer;72;54;Clouds and sun, nice;71;57;WSW;8;61%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Quite cold;27;18;Partly sunny;30;18;E;25;42%;7%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and colder;16;2;Partly sunny;16;6;E;3;66%;5%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A little rain;58;49;A shower or two;58;48;E;5;74%;78%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of ice;26;-7;Much colder;3;-16;WNW;9;89%;23%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;72;NNW;6;83%;92%;7

Athens, Greece;Clouds breaking;58;40;Partly sunny;54;47;SSE;6;55%;38%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;A little rain;74;67;A few showers;74;68;NE;10;73%;92%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Partial sunshine;69;49;Sunshine;68;49;E;7;60%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers around;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;73;E;6;69%;63%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;91;61;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;ESE;7;23%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;93;74;An afternoon shower;93;77;S;6;68%;53%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and snow;49;47;Spotty showers;60;50;SSW;9;87%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;46;28;Partly sunny;46;27;S;8;23%;4%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A snow shower;24;5;Cloudy and very cold;25;21;E;7;63%;63%;2

Berlin, Germany;Very cold;23;11;Mostly sunny;24;12;E;10;41%;6%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;70;48;Rain and drizzle;66;48;ESE;5;77%;68%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;64;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;NE;8;49%;11%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. snow shower;24;11;Clouds and sun;24;19;ESE;12;63%;28%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Very cold;28;20;Cloudy and cold;32;25;E;14;29%;42%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Very cold with snow;22;2;Mostly sunny;24;7;ENE;6;73%;13%;3

Budapest, Hungary;A snow shower;26;10;Mostly sunny;25;16;E;7;43%;76%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds, nice;81;71;Sunshine, pleasant;84;71;ENE;6;59%;14%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;86;64;A t-storm in spots;82;65;S;4;51%;67%;11

Busan, South Korea;Rain, heavy at times;57;44;Partly sunny;52;29;NW;17;49%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;76;59;Warm with sunshine;82;55;N;8;23%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;74;63;SSE;20;63%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;63;Mostly sunny;82;63;NE;4;57%;26%;9

Chennai, India;Clouds and sunshine;91;71;Mostly sunny;93;71;ESE;7;61%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;40;Rain, then snow;43;29;NNW;19;86%;80%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;E;7;76%;66%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A snow squall;25;21;A couple of squalls;27;23;ENE;15;66%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;73;63;Mostly sunny, nice;73;65;N;11;85%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Strong thunderstorms;70;45;Sunshine, less humid;61;39;NNE;12;49%;7%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;94;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;ENE;8;82%;66%;11

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;86;61;Hazy sunshine;89;63;ENE;5;44%;2%;5

Denver, United States;A little snow;42;20;Partly sunny;51;29;WSW;6;42%;4%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;89;66;Hazy and very warm;93;67;E;5;47%;2%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Afternoon showers;86;76;W;5;77%;80%;13

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of squalls;31;23;Cloudy, snow showers;32;29;E;28;75%;94%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;66;48;Cloudy and mild;63;47;N;8;41%;78%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain, some heavy;67;58;Heavy rain, windy;63;57;WSW;31;79%;94%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;78;68;Partly sunny, warm;80;71;SE;10;73%;66%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A shower or t-storm;77;62;A t-storm in spots;76;63;NE;7;83%;72%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;83;67;Mostly sunny;85;67;ENE;7;54%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine and frigid;9;0;Cloudy, not as cold;16;1;NNE;7;73%;1%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;77;Humid with some sun;91;76;SE;8;70%;44%;10

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;76;63;Mostly sunny, humid;76;65;ESE;6;78%;31%;7

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;72;ENE;16;63%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;97;64;Plenty of sunshine;95;65;SE;5;26%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;77;58;Showers, not as warm;69;57;NNE;8;68%;88%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Colder in the p.m.;50;28;Decreasing clouds;38;33;ESE;6;52%;10%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;84;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;W;5;77%;82%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;N;12;44%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;58;A t-storm in spots;83;58;E;4;55%;55%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;60;39;Cloudy;52;41;NNW;4;59%;81%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;67;W;9;41%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;73;52;A t-storm in spots;73;51;SSE;5;70%;47%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;104;73;Sunny and breezy;96;62;NNE;20;11%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;20;16;Cold with snow;26;18;NE;10;68%;89%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;85;71;Mostly sunny;86;71;ENE;8;59%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;87;72;Periods of sun;91;74;WSW;7;62%;66%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;92;70;Hazy sunshine;95;69;SW;6;50%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;S;4;72%;82%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;41;A t-storm in spots;55;39;E;7;73%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SW;6;76%;55%;9

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;76;69;Some brightening;77;69;SSE;6;75%;41%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A little rain;59;54;Rain at times;58;50;WSW;13;86%;85%;2

London, United Kingdom;A snow shower;30;25;Morning snow showers;33;31;E;21;67%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and cool;61;47;Inc. clouds;60;52;SSE;6;66%;75%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;83;75;Periods of sun;86;75;SSW;6;73%;39%;13

Madrid, Spain;Rain;56;47;Periods of rain;53;40;WSW;12;76%;86%;1

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;86;81;A p.m. t-storm;88;81;NE;11;69%;76%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;Showers around;86;76;E;7;75%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;90;77;Partly sunny;92;78;E;8;60%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Windy and not as hot;86;61;Cloudy and cooler;68;58;SSE;11;67%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;78;53;Partly sunny;81;54;NE;5;32%;26%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;81;70;Partly sunny;84;70;W;9;63%;8%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;7;2;A bit of snow;14;11;ENE;11;71%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;78;Partly sunny, nice;88;79;E;12;65%;27%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;78;65;Mostly sunny, nice;81;64;ENE;7;64%;9%;8

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;40;29;Low clouds;38;28;NE;4;74%;5%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;5;-1;Sunny, but frigid;12;-1;E;9;64%;3%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny and hot;99;79;Hazy sun;97;79;SE;6;47%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;87;59;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;W;6;71%;91%;11

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;58;45;Occasional p.m. rain;54;44;ENE;11;70%;92%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;65;46;Some sun, pleasant;68;45;W;8;57%;26%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and cold;13;0;Morning snow, cloudy;8;-8;W;7;85%;90%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;61;49;Partly sunny;57;37;W;21;54%;6%;2

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;16;2;Cloudy and cold;16;5;N;6;63%;30%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;41;25;Partly sunny;41;29;ENE;10;69%;6%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;79;A t-storm around;85;77;NNW;8;77%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, nice;89;70;Partly sunny;91;72;NNW;7;60%;10%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Nice with some sun;88;72;A shower;88;74;NE;7;68%;73%;8

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;31;27;Rain and snow shower;40;32;E;11;60%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;86;68;Plenty of sunshine;87;65;S;12;43%;3%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;97;78;Clouds and sun, nice;92;77;SSW;6;59%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;91;75;Some brightening;90;76;E;9;71%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;89;68;Nice with sunshine;89;67;NW;5;47%;27%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Very cold;22;9;Sunshine, very cold;25;12;ESE;8;41%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;50;23;Sunny and colder;32;13;NW;16;48%;0%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;66;54;A shower in the p.m.;68;54;W;9;61%;80%;14

Rabat, Morocco;Afternoon rain;69;57;Showers;66;57;SW;26;77%;91%;4

Recife, Brazil;Downpours;84;76;Morning showers;85;76;ESE;7;72%;74%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;43;35;Mostly sunny;38;26;NNE;8;58%;2%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and very cold;11;1;Cloudy and frigid;15;7;ENE;7;76%;59%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;77;ESE;5;72%;55%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;80;60;Partly sunny, nice;75;57;E;10;56%;33%;7

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;43;33;Spotty showers;53;45;NE;7;72%;86%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny, but very cold;8;2;Not as cold;15;-3;ENE;4;68%;1%;2

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;55;51;Heavy rain, breezy;55;44;W;19;77%;95%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;81;58;More sun than clouds;83;58;ENE;8;54%;27%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;80;71;Mostly sunny;82;71;ESE;8;67%;44%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;Partly sunny;76;63;N;5;75%;27%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;79;47;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;SW;8;35%;25%;10

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;83;56;Sunshine and nice;87;57;SW;5;39%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, a shower;80;67;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;NNE;4;68%;26%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of rain;58;53;Periods of rain;56;45;SW;11;88%;92%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;46;39;Rain and drizzle;48;37;ESE;7;71%;81%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;49;34;Mostly sunny, cooler;41;22;NW;13;52%;1%;4

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;59;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;45;NE;13;63%;68%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;NNE;11;75%;73%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;Very cold;24;4;Cloudy and very cold;30;24;ENE;5;71%;62%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;73;Mostly sunny, nice;82;73;ENE;8;60%;3%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;A couple of squalls;19;10;A snow squall;22;16;NE;7;78%;64%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;85;71;Sunshine and breezy;78;70;S;17;60%;20%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower or t-storm;82;61;Sunny intervals;77;65;ESE;13;75%;21%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as cold;14;7;Cloudy and cold;18;8;ENE;7;83%;2%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouding up, mild;66;48;Cooler, p.m. showers;56;39;NW;6;80%;94%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;63;37;Low clouds;49;35;NNW;4;73%;72%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;61;44;Partly sunny;60;45;N;7;36%;9%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;71;52;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;E;6;52%;3%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers of rain/snow;43;27;A touch of rain;50;47;ESE;4;48%;89%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;52;47;Heavy morning rain;64;41;WSW;20;57%;83%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;47;33;Snow and rain;39;32;NE;15;81%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;70;56;Warmer with sunshine;84;63;S;9;42%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warmer;69;57;Partly sunny, warmer;80;56;SW;13;39%;2%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Much colder;5;-18;Not as cold;21;-1;WNW;4;72%;26%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Chilly with rain;41;37;A morning shower;45;31;NNE;6;58%;51%;2

Vienna, Austria;A snow shower;22;7;Clouds and sun;23;18;SE;12;52%;29%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;92;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;S;4;48%;7%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and frigid;9;1;A bit of p.m. snow;12;10;ENE;8;74%;90%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid with clouds;18;7;Clouds and sun;16;5;NE;6;64%;42%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;65;63;Some brightening;73;63;NE;9;71%;29%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;96;66;Partly sunny, warm;97;66;WSW;5;45%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;54;32;Turning cloudy, mild;52;31;ESE;2;57%;67%;3

