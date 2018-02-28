Pakistan batsman Hasan is banned for 1 year and fined

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption tribunal has banned batsman Shahzaib Hasan for one year and fined him 1 million rupees (US$9,020).

The tribunal charged Hasan on Wednesday for violating three clauses of PCB's code of conduct. They are: luring cricketers into the spot-fixing scam, not reporting approaches made to him by bookmakers and hiding information regarding his contact with the bookmakers.

Hasan is the fifth cricketer to be banned by the PCB after spot-fixing scandal broke out in the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) last year.

"He should learn from this and stay away from any such activity," PCB's legal adviser Tafazzul Rizvi told reporters. "He has been found guilty in three out of four allegations and will face a year-long ban with a hefty fine."

Hasan, who has played three one-day internationals and 10 Twenty20 internationals, was suspended in March last year and charged with four code-of-conduct violations. His year-long ban will end on March 17, but he has to undergo the PCB's rehabilitation process before returning to play cricket.

"He has to through the process and the first step is acceptance of guilt," Rizvi said. "He will have to admit and regret what he has done and then only, after PCB's anti-corruption unit is satisfied, will he be allowed to play."

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were banned for five years each after they were found guilty of violating anti-corruption code in last year's PSL.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan and allrounder Mohammad Nawaz were also suspended for not reporting approaches made to them during the second PSL season.