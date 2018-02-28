Lowe's 4Q profit miss overshadows impressive store sales

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe's is posting disappointing profit numbers for the fourth quarter, sending shares down 8 percent before the opening bell.

Healthy comparable-store sales at Lowe's Cos. is being overshadowed by the profit miss.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, company on Wednesday reported earnings of $554 million, or 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share, which is still 14 cents short of Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $15.49 billion, which edged out expectations.

Lowe's expects fiscal 2018 earnings to be in a range of $5.40 to $5.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW