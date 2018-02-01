Taiwan wants foreign wind turbine technicians

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Wind turbine technicians will be the first to be attracted to Taiwan under revisions of the Immigration Act benefiting foreign medium-level skilled professionals, reports said Wednesday.

The changes are part of a campaign by the government to appeal to foreign professionals in areas where they will be most needed over the next two decades, National Development Council Minister Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) said in an interview with the Central News Agency published on Wednesday.

The foreign talent should not negatively affect the local job market or keep wage levels down, while it should compensate for Taiwan’s low birth rate and aging population, she said.

According to the CNA interview, more than 200 laws and rules have been relaxed to make long-term residency in Taiwan easier for the foreign professionals.

On February 8, the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals came into force, Chen said. A cross-agency taskforce will pour over the texts and suggest final revisions before the Legislative Yuan will study it, according to the CNA interview with the minister.