Egypt's chief prosecutor wants close monitoring of the media

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's chief prosecutor is reminding his staff to closely monitor the media and start legal action against any outlet that disrupts security or hurts national interests.

Wednesday's statement by Nabil Sadeq's office says "forces of evil" — one of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's hallmark phrases — have recently been trying to hurt the nation's safety and security and spread false news in the media and social media sites.

Sadeq ordered prosecutors to monitor what he called "false news, statements or rumors" that harm national security or interests or instill "terror" in society.

The statement comes ahead of presidential elections next month.

On Tuesday, Egyptian authorities called on officials and the "elite" to boycott the BBC after it broadcast a report on repression under el-Sissi that addressed torture and forced disappearances.