"Let history speak for itself," Taiwan President says work of transitional justice will be underway soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan remembered the 228 Incident from seven decades ago with several events taking place simultaneously on Wednesday across the country, but the most important of all should be a solemn event held at the 228 Memorial Park where government leaders gave their promises to the victims of political persecution and their family that they would soon see the belated justice.

The event with the park sealed off from the public centered not only around remembering the 228 Incident, but also on the work of restoring the truth about those who were politically persecuted and executed under the Kuomintang-led authoritarian regime as the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice was passed last December.

The act provides a legal framework for forming a committee that will look into political archives and possibly set the stage for retrials of previous unfair convictions.

“Let the hidden files be unearthed and let history speak for itself,” said the president, warning that those who intended to destroy the evidence of past wrongdoings could face legal charges.

President Tsai added that the probe and examination of the violations by the authoritarian government should serve to remind future authorities of not making the same mistake as “the greatest meaning of carrying out the work of transitional justice is for people to absorb the lessons of history.”

In response to concern expressed by some victims and their family about the effectiveness of the act and the determination of the government to bring about the justice they longed for, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said the government would see to it with the greatest sincerity that the victims would be compensated and their reputation be restored.

Similarly, Premier William Lai (賴清德) promised that his cabinet would form the committee for carrying out the work of transitional justice soon and provide enough resources for it.

After the remarks, President Tsai presented a certificate to several victims of the incident or their family, symbolizing that their unfairly-marred reputation was restored. Some recipients were already so old that they came forward to the stage slowly with other people's help.

Despite the fact that the 228 Incident took place 71 years ago and many of the directly affected already passed away, one representative of the victim's family described that the incident "still hurt like a needle sting" and said they were still demanding the truth.

The 228 Incident represents a series of uprisings taking place across Taiwan in 1947. Workers and intellectuals who had been dissatisfied by unfair policies imposed upon them revolted against the authorities. Yet these revolts were met by violent suppression and thousands of protesters were killed by the government.

It is reported that roughly 3,000 to 4,000 were executed for real or perceived opposition to the government because of the 228 Incident or during the Martial Law era that followed shortly after the incident, while the total number of dead during and after the uprising reached more than 10,000, according to conservative estimates.