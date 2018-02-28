Taiwan High Court rules city must pay nearly NT$10 million for an accidental death

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan High Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that Hsinchu City Government must pay NT$9.91 million to the family of an engineer who accidentally fell into a gutter in the city and died from the injuries sustained from the fall, according to a CNA report.

The man surnamed Lin worked as an engineer at Hsinchu Science Park, the report said. One night in March, 2016, Lin was on his way to a concert held at the Hsinchu City Performance Hall, but as he was walking past a spot on Ren'ai Street where there was a gap in the fence guarding a big gutter, he accidentally fell through the gap into the bottom of the two-meter-high almost dried gutter, the report said. Consequently Lin reportedly died of a traumatic brain injury and a broken neck sustained from the fall.

Lin’s family subsequently initiated a lawsuit to make a claim for national compensation, and Hsinchu District ruled in May 2016 that Hsinchu City Government must pay Lin’s wife and three children a total of NT$9.91 million, the report said.

The city government filed an appeal against the court’s ruling to the Taiwan High Court, which turned down the appeal on Wednesday, according to the report. The city can still appeal the case to a higher court.