Indonesia seizes yacht wanted by US in probe of Malaysia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia has seized a luxury yacht on the tourist island of Bali that is wanted by U.S. authorities as part of a probe into alleged multibillion-dollar corruption at Malaysian state investment fund 1MBD.

Metro TV on Wednesday showed local police and what it identified as FBI officers boarding the vessel, Equanimity, moored off Bali.

In June, the U.S. Justice Department filed a civil case seeking recovery of $540 million in assets that it says were stolen from 1MDB, a fund intended to promote economic development. Overall, the Justice Department alleges that more than $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was embroiled in the scandal when it emerged that nearly $1 billion had passed through his personal bank accounts. He denies any wrongdoing.