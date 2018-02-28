  1. Home
EPA to encourage public transport use with 'green points'

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/28 17:30

Public transport users to receive more green points. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is expanding a campaign to encourage the use of public transportation by increasing the number of "green points," which offer discounts on various purchases. Currently, passengers on the MRT, buses and Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) trains can receive green points through an app, as long as they register their payment card -- Easycard or iPass -- with the app.
They receive one point for each Taiwan dollar spent on fares, with 100 points translating to a deduction of NT$1 (US$0.034) on purchases included in the program.
From March 1, however, passengers will receive 10 times the normal number of green points if they take public transportation on days when a red alert poor air quality has been predicted.
It is hoped that this will serve as an incentive to get people to use public transportation and cut down on carbon dioxide emissions on days when air quality is already predicted to be bad.
The stores in which the green points can be redeemed include RT-Mart, a.mart, Hi-Life and 7-Eleven, as well as various local online shopping platforms. (By Wu Hsin-yun and Kuan-lin Liu)
