Philippines welcome U.S. designation of terror group

Maute group was responsible for Marawi conflict

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/28 16:04

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Ernesto Abella of the Philippines welcoming the U.S. decision. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government of the Philippines on Wednesday welcomed a decision by the Treasury Department of the United States to add the group known as Maute to its sanctions list for terrorism.

Maute, an organization inspired by Islamic State, was behind the five-month siege of the city of Marawi, which ended last October, leaving an estimated 1,000 people dead.

The Philippines’ Presidential Office said the U.S. move affirmed Manila’s belief that Maute were local terrorists supported by foreign extremists, ABS-CBN News reported.

The government was successful in thwarting Maute’s plans to establish an Islamic caliphate in the Philippines and prevented them from expanding their influence to other regions in the country, a statement from the Presidential Office said.

The appearance of Maute on the list means that U.S. citizens will be banned from conducting transactions with the group while its properties and holdings will be blocked.

An Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman said the listing would lead to a closer look at money trails, financial sources, logistics lines and links to other terror groups, the Philippine News Agency reported.
