Taiwan police search for link between 3 shooting incidents

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police were questioning a suspect Wednesday to search for a link between three similar shooting incidents near the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei City.

Nobody was injured in any of the shootings, which occurred near a complex housing an Eslite bookstore, the Taipei New Horizon shopping mall, a hotel and the offices of a construction company linked to the Fubon Group. Previous theories have suggested that the shootings were connected to a dispute with the company.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a man in a black suit fired three shots outside the complex and then left the scene in a taxi, reports said.

By the end of the day, a man identified as Kuo, 22, walked into a police station in Kaohsiung with his gun and said he had been the man responsible for the shooting incident, the Central News Agency reported. He had one count of endangering public security on his record.

Police took the suspect back to Taipei for questioning Wednesday morning. The main thread in the investigation would be to find a link and a mastermind behind three shootings at the same location.

Previous incidents occurred on November 1 and on January 19. In the first event, a suspect was arrested in late December, while on the day of the second shooting, a man surnamed Lin was apprehended as he left the high speed rail station in Tainan.

On one of the previous occasions, the Fubon construction group released a statement saying in was not involved in the subcontracting deals on its projects.