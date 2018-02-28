Taiwan HSR offers ‘super-value packages’ that include round-trip fare+NT$10 for a one-night hotel stay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp has announced on its website that it has teamed up with 14 hotels to launch the “HSR super-value packages,” which include five packages of round-trip HSR fare+NT$10 for the HSR ride and a one-night stay at a selected hotel.
The HSR super-value two-day individual packages will be sold via the HSR Holiday website and 14 travel agencies that cooperate with the HSR on the scheme, the THSR said. The scheme will take effect from March 1 through May 31.
For more information, please visit the HSR Holiday website (Chinese).
The 14 cooperating hotels:
|
Cooperating hotels
|
Departure/Arrival
|
Package Price
|
Note
|
Fullon Hotels Kaohsiung
|
Taipei/Zuoying
|
NT$2,990
|
Round-trip fare+NT$10
|
Just Sleep (in front of TRA Kaohsiung Station)
|
Taipei/Zuoying
|
NT$2,990
|
Round-trip fare+NT$10
|
Urban Hotel33 (with breakfast)
|
Taipei/Zuoying
|
NT$2,990
|
Round-trip fare+NT$10
|
EDA Skylark Hotel
|
Taipei/Zuoying
|
NT$3,300
|
Round-trip fare+NT$320
|
Han-Hsien International Hotel
|
Taipei/Zuoying
|
NT$3,300
|
Round-trip fare+NT$320
|
85 Sky Tower Hotel
|
Taipei/Zuoying
|
NT$3,300
|
Round-trip fare+NT$320
|
UIJ Hotel & Hostel
|
Taipei/Tainan
|
NT$2,750
|
Round-trip fare+NT$50
|
Hotel Cozzi Ximen Tainan (with breakfast)
|
Taipei/Tainan
|
NT$2,990
|
Round-trip fare+NT$290
|
City Resort Taichung
|
Zuoying/Taichung
|
NT$1,680
|
Round-trip fare+NT$100
|
Holiday Inn Express Taichung Park
|
Zuoying/Taichung
|
NT$1,780
|
Round-trip fare+NT$200
|
Orange Hotel Guanqian-Taipei
|
Zuoying/Taipei
|
NT$2,990
|
Round-trip fare+ NT$10
|
City Suites - Beimen
|
Zuoying/Taipei
|
NT$2,990
|
Round-trip fare+ NT$10
|
Hotel Cham Cham Taipei
|
Zuoying/ Banqiao
|
NT$3,300
|
Round-trip fare+NT$380
|
Imperial Hotel Taipei (with meals 15% off)
|
Zuoying /Taipei
|
NT$3,300
|
Round-trip fare+NT$320
Information from THSR website
Take HSR to Tainan, southwestern Taiwan for a tour of the city (Video from the HSR Holiday website)