Taiwan HSR offers ‘super-value packages’ that include round-trip fare+NT$10 for a one-night hotel stay

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp has announced on its website that it has teamed up with 14 hotels to launch the “HSR super-value packages,” which include five packages of round-trip HSR fare+NT$10 for the HSR ride and a one-night stay at a selected hotel.

The HSR super-value two-day individual packages will be sold via the HSR Holiday website and 14 travel agencies that cooperate with the HSR on the scheme, the THSR said. The scheme will take effect from March 1 through May 31.

For more information, please visit the HSR Holiday website (Chinese).

The 14 cooperating hotels:

Cooperating hotels Departure/Arrival Package Price Note Fullon Hotels Kaohsiung Taipei/Zuoying NT$2,990 Round-trip fare+NT$10 Just Sleep (in front of TRA Kaohsiung Station) Taipei/Zuoying NT$2,990 Round-trip fare+NT$10 Urban Hotel33 (with breakfast) Taipei/Zuoying NT$2,990 Round-trip fare+NT$10 EDA Skylark Hotel Taipei/Zuoying NT$3,300 Round-trip fare+NT$320 Han-Hsien International Hotel Taipei/Zuoying NT$3,300 Round-trip fare+NT$320 85 Sky Tower Hotel Taipei/Zuoying NT$3,300 Round-trip fare+NT$320 UIJ Hotel & Hostel Taipei/Tainan NT$2,750 Round-trip fare+NT$50 Hotel Cozzi Ximen Tainan (with breakfast) Taipei/Tainan NT$2,990 Round-trip fare+NT$290 City Resort Taichung Zuoying/Taichung NT$1,680 Round-trip fare+NT$100 Holiday Inn Express Taichung Park Zuoying/Taichung NT$1,780 Round-trip fare+NT$200 Orange Hotel Guanqian-Taipei Zuoying/Taipei NT$2,990 Round-trip fare+ NT$10 City Suites - Beimen Zuoying/Taipei NT$2,990 Round-trip fare+ NT$10 Hotel Cham Cham Taipei Zuoying/ Banqiao NT$3,300 Round-trip fare+NT$380 Imperial Hotel Taipei (with meals 15% off) Zuoying /Taipei NT$3,300 Round-trip fare+NT$320

Information from THSR website

Take HSR to Tainan, southwestern Taiwan for a tour of the city (Video from the HSR Holiday website)