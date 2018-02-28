  1. Home
Taiwan HSR offers ‘super-value packages’ that include round-trip fare+NT$10 for a one-night hotel stay

THSR has teamed up with 14 hotels to launch the “HSR super-value packages,” which include five packages of round-trip HSR fare+NT$10 for the HSR ride and a one-night stay at a selected hotel

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/28 15:05

Hotel Cozzi Ximen Tainan (photo from HSR Holiday website)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp has announced on its website that it has teamed up with 14 hotels to launch the “HSR super-value packages,” which include five packages of round-trip HSR fare+NT$10 for the HSR ride and a one-night stay at a selected hotel.

The HSR super-value two-day individual packages will be sold via the HSR Holiday website and 14 travel agencies that cooperate with the HSR on the scheme, the THSR said. The scheme will take effect from March 1 through May 31.

For more information, please visit the HSR Holiday website (Chinese).

The 14 cooperating hotels:

Cooperating hotels

Departure/Arrival

Package Price

Note

Fullon Hotels Kaohsiung

Taipei/Zuoying

NT$2,990

Round-trip fare+NT$10

Just Sleep (in front of TRA Kaohsiung Station)

Taipei/Zuoying

NT$2,990

Round-trip fare+NT$10

Urban Hotel33 (with breakfast)

Taipei/Zuoying

NT$2,990

Round-trip fare+NT$10

EDA Skylark Hotel

Taipei/Zuoying

NT$3,300

Round-trip fare+NT$320

Han-Hsien International Hotel 

Taipei/Zuoying

NT$3,300

Round-trip fare+NT$320

 85 Sky Tower Hotel

Taipei/Zuoying

NT$3,300

Round-trip fare+NT$320

UIJ Hotel & Hostel

Taipei/Tainan

NT$2,750

Round-trip fare+NT$50

Hotel Cozzi Ximen Tainan (with breakfast)

Taipei/Tainan

NT$2,990

Round-trip fare+NT$290

City Resort Taichung

Zuoying/Taichung

NT$1,680

Round-trip fare+NT$100

Holiday Inn Express Taichung Park

Zuoying/Taichung

NT$1,780

Round-trip fare+NT$200

Orange Hotel Guanqian-Taipei

Zuoying/Taipei

NT$2,990

Round-trip fare+ NT$10

City Suites - Beimen

Zuoying/Taipei

NT$2,990

Round-trip fare+ NT$10

Hotel Cham Cham Taipei 

Zuoying/ Banqiao

NT$3,300

Round-trip fare+NT$380

Imperial Hotel Taipei (with meals 15% off)

Zuoying /Taipei

NT$3,300

Round-trip fare+NT$320

Information from THSR website

Take HSR to Tainan, southwestern Taiwan for a tour of the city (Video from the HSR Holiday website)
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp
HSR

