Asustek unveils 1st AI smartphones at MWC

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) Taiwan-based Asustek Computer Inc. has unveiled its first smartphone models with artificial intelligence functions on at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 being held in Barcelona.

Asustek Chief Executive Officer Jerry Shen introduced its latest flagship smartphones -- the ZenFone 5 series -- at a news conference on Wednesday at the MWC, one of the world's largest mobile technology shows.

The newest ZenFone 5 series includes the ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5Z, which boast AI technology and are equipped with an edge-to-edge 6.2-inch screen and a dual lens camera, according to Asustek.

Smartphones and AI are among the major themes featured at the 2018 MWC. The others are virtual reality, augmented reality, the Internet of Things and 5G technology.

Asustek touted in particular its more sophisticated ZenFone 5Z, which is powered by Qualcomm Inc.'s newest processor -- the Snapdragon 845 -- to strengthen the device's computing power. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, according to the company.

Shen said the phones in the ZenFone 5 series are the smartest Asustek has ever launched because they come with advanced AI computing and data analysis capabilities through cloud technology.

Asustek, which rose to prominence as a PC computer and component brand, has moved aggressively into the smartphone business to develop a revenue stream outside its core global PC market, which has matured and seen sluggish growth for years.

It has focused primarily on the mid-range segment of the global smartphone market.

The new ZenFone 5 series also includes the 6-inch ZenFone 5 Lite, also known as the ZenFone 5Q. Asustek has described it as a sharp selfie device because the phone has a four-camera system with fully independent high-resolution and wide-angle cameras at both the front and rear of the device.

Asustek is one of several Taiwanese high-tech companies showcasing their latest innovations at the Feb. 26-March 1 MWC.

The exhibition is hosting about 2,300 exhibitors from around the world under the theme of "Creating a Better Future," and is expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors.

The annual conference is recognized as one of the best indicators of technology trends and development. (By Wei Shu and Frances Huang)