Chiang Kai-shek grave daubed with red paint by Taiwan Independence activists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Alleged supporters of Taiwan Independence daubed the temporary grave of late President Chiang Kai-shek with red paint on the 71st anniversary of the 228 Incident, an uprising which was put down with force by his Kuomintang, with tens of thousands of deaths and disappearances as a result.

In Taipei, the anniversary was marked with solemn events featuring prayers and the laying of flowers, but in Taoyuan City’s Cihu, a group calling itself “From Ethnos to Nation” entered the pavilion where Chiang’s body was kept and threw paint on his sarcophagus, the Central News Agency reported.

On its Facebook page, the group posted pictures of their actions and listed what they called the “228 action declaration of young Taiwan independence.” They said that young people who supported the government’s current push for transitional justice had used red paint to symbolize the blood of Chiang’s victims.

The Ministry of National Defense, which has military police stationed at the site, condemned the action as irrational and said it was investigating the incident, which had happened unexpectedly, CNA reported.

While the Cihu Mausoleum and Memorial Sculpture Park would remain open to the public, the ministry said it was considering measures to upgrade security.

Over the past few years, there have been several incidents where people damaged statues of Chiang, which are still prevalent on university and school campuses, and at government locations.