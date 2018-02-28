  1. Home
Sridevi mourned by Bollywood fans outside Mumbai home

By  Associated Press
2018/02/28 13:47

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of grieving fans have gathered outside the Mumbai home of Sridevi, the iconic Bollywood actress who drowned accidentally in a Dubai hotel bathtub over the weekend.

Her body was flown back to Mumbai late Tuesday night in a private plane owned by Anil Ambani, a Mumbai-based industrialist. Her funeral will take place later Wednesday.

Sridevi, 54, was in Dubai for a wedding in her extended family when she died Saturday. Investigators in Dubai closed their case Tuesday and handed the body to her family.

Condolences have poured in since the sudden death of the actress who redefined the importance of the female lead in India's largely male-dominated film industry.