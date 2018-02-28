Pennsylvania Dem stiff arms Pelosi in GOP-leaning district

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — A congressional candidate in Pennsylvania is doubling down on his rejection of House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

Conor Lamb says it's "all a big lie" for Republicans to say he'd be Pelosi's tool in Washington.

That's the message in Lamb's latest television ads ahead his March 13 special election matchup with Republican Rick Saccone.

Lamb's ad comes amid several million dollars' worth of Republican ads trying to tie him to Pelosi.

The 77-year-old Democrat from California remains unpopular in many congressional districts after a decade of Republican attacks casting her as an out-of-touch liberal.

Republicans are trying to use that to their advantage again in the 2018 midterm elections.

Lamb says Saccone is the candidate who'd be a stooge for his national party.