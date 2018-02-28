New Zealand vs. England, 2nd ODI scoreboard

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday from the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval:

England won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Roy b Ali 50

Colin Munro c Buttler b Woakes 1

Mark Chapman c Willey b Woakes 1

Ross Taylor run out 10

Tom Latham c Curran b Ali 22

Henry Nicholls c Roy b Stokes 1

Colin de Grandhomme run out 38

Mitchell Santner not out 63

Tim Southee run out 6

Lockie Ferguson c Rashid b Stokes 19

Trent Boult run out 2

Extras (5lb, 5w) 10

TOTAL (all out) 223

Overs: 49.4. Batting time: 210 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-9, 3-48, 4-79, 5-82, 6-108, 7-141, 8-147, 9-216, 10-223.

Bowling: David Willey 5-0-16-0 (2w), Chris Woakes 7.4-0-42-2, Adil Rashid 10-0-32-0, Tom Curran 9-0-17-0 (3w), Moeen Ali 10-0-33-2, Ben Stokes 8-0-42-2.

Series: New Zealand leads the five-match series 1-0.

Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.