New Zealand vs. England, 2nd ODI scoreboard

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Wednesday from the second one-day cricket international between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval:
|England won the toss
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill c Roy b Ali 50
Colin Munro c Buttler b Woakes 1
Mark Chapman c Willey b Woakes 1
Ross Taylor run out 10
Tom Latham c Curran b Ali 22
Henry Nicholls c Roy b Stokes 1
Colin de Grandhomme run out 38
Mitchell Santner not out 63
Tim Southee run out 6
Lockie Ferguson c Rashid b Stokes 19
Trent Boult run out 2
Extras (5lb, 5w) 10
TOTAL (all out) 223
Overs: 49.4. Batting time: 210 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-9, 3-48, 4-79, 5-82, 6-108, 7-141, 8-147, 9-216, 10-223.
Bowling: David Willey 5-0-16-0 (2w), Chris Woakes 7.4-0-42-2, Adil Rashid 10-0-32-0, Tom Curran 9-0-17-0 (3w), Moeen Ali 10-0-33-2, Ben Stokes 8-0-42-2.
Series: New Zealand leads the five-match series 1-0.
Umpires: Rod Tucker, Australia, and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.