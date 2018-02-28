More than 150 arrested in California immigration raids

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal immigration agents have arrested more than 150 people in California after Oakland's mayor gave early warning of the raids.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Tuesday that the sweep covered cities from Sacramento to Stockton in the Central Valley.

The agency says about half of those arrested for being in the country illegally had criminal convictions.

Acting ICE director Thomas Homan indicated that the raids included sanctuary cities. Homan said jurisdictions such as San Francisco and Oakland "shield dangerous criminal aliens."

He attacked Oakland's mayor, Libby Schaaf, for announcing Saturday that the raids were imminent. The raids began Sunday.

The San Francisco Chronicle says Schaaf defended her decision Tuesday, saying it was intended to give residents time to "learn their rights and know their legal options."