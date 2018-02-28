Futuristic digital characters selected as Tokyo 2020 mascots

Officials and students pose for photographers after the characters which will serve as mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paralympics Games a
TOKYO (AP) — A pair of futuristic digital characters will be the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
Organizers unveiled the winning designs at a school in Tokyo on Wednesday.
About 6.5 million schoolchildren took part in voting among three short-listed designs with their classes casting a single vote.
The winning pair, clad in the 'ichimatsu" checkered pattern of the Games' official logo, received 109,041 votes.
Their names will be decided by copywriters and other professionals and announced in July or August.
The selection process involving schoolchildren was introduced to get kids enthusiastic about the games while also ensuring transparency.
The original official logo was hit with plagiarism allegations and scrapped.
The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020.