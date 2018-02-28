Military takeover in Rio sparks fears of police brutality

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — One by one, three black Brazilian men matter-of-factly give tips for interacting with police that sound very much like "the talk" that many black Americans have with their sons.

Don't carry a long umbrella. Don't make any sudden movements. Don't leave home without receipts for anything valuable you're carrying. Those are three of the many suggestions offered in the popular video that was posted online in mid-February amid a military takeover of Rio de Janeiro's security forces.

It underscores fears that the intervention will trample the civil rights of poor people, particularly blacks, and lead to more police brutality. It also exposes a deep divide between Rio residents in affluent parts of the city and those who live in marginalized neighborhoods.