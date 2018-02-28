Taiwan President assures world's representatives of cross-strait status quo 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reiterated the government’s determination to maintain the status quo with Beijing in front of more than a hundred ambassadors and state representatives from around the world.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, now led by former Secretary-General to the President Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), held a spring dinner at the Grand Hotel intended for diplomats and their spouses on Tuesday evening.

During her address, President Tsai conceded that the country was facing “a lot of challenges and pressure”, but said “we would not be self-abased and thus give up our duties to the international community.”

With regard to the cross-strait relations, the president said her administration would not depart from the status quo with China, and yet emphasized that “preserving the status quo is not the responsibility of one country but of all the countries in the region.”

On the other hand, the foreign minister, though having just taken on the position since Monday, recalled the achievements of the ministry in the past year in reinforcing the country’s relationships with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries, saying “the ministry would continue to push forward the country’s meaningful participation in international affairs.”

Referring to the dialogue and ease of tension in the Korean Peninsula and the successful negotiation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) as contributing to regional stability, Wu said the ministry would seize the opportunity to develop further cooperation with other countries.

William Manuel Tapia Alemán, the Nicaraguan ambassador and the representative of the diplomats in Taiwan, said he hoped the friendship of their nations with Taiwan would be further promoted in 2018.

“We are positive that her excellency will do as she says in this coming year despite the many challenges that lie ahead, as this is the foundation that keeps Taiwan secure,” added the ambassador.