President attends service for victims of 'Lin family massacre'

Taipei, Feb. 28 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen attended a service at Gikong Presbyterian Church on Wednesday to remember the family members of former Democratic Progressive Party Chairman Lin Yi-hsiung who were murdered on Feb. 28, 1980 in a case that remains unsolved to this day.

Tsai paid her respects to Lin at the service, one that she has attended for many years.

The service, attended annually by Lin and his relatives and friends since the incident -- known as the "Lin family massacre" -- remembers Lin's mother and twin seven-year old daughters who were stabbed to death shortly after Lin led a pro-democracy protest against the authoritarian Kuomintang (KMT) regime of that era.

Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan and Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun were also in attendance.

The protest and killing of Lin's family members came on the same day that the KMT regime launched a crackdown on anti-government protests 33 years earlier in what has become known as the 228 Incident.

The crackdown, which stretched into May that year, left an estimated 18,000 to 28,000 people dead, according to government figures.

Tsai will attend the memorial ceremony for the 71st anniversary of the 228 Incident on Wednesday afternoon at the 228 Peace Memorial Park. (By Yeh Su-ping and Kuan-lin Liu)