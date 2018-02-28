Ben Bishop makes 37 saves, Stars beat Flames 2-0

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop made 37 saves in his 24th career shutout, and the Dallas Stars beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Bishop's shutout was his fifth this season. He had 17 saves in the second period, when Dallas increased its lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal by Tyler Seguin, his 32nd.

Devin Shore scored the first goal with just 39 seconds left in the first period. He skated past Calgary's Dougie Hamilton to the left faceoff circle and lifted a wrist shot over goalie Jon Gillies.

The Stars maintained their hold on the first Western Conference wild card spot and prevented Calgary, which sits just outside the second wild card position, from moving ahead of them.

Gillies took his first loss in six NHL games. He stopped 24 shots.

Calgary had the best chances early. In the first five minutes, Bishop stopped a 2-on-1 and Radek Faksa cleared the rebound.

The Flames had a 5-on-3 power play for 1:55 midway through the period but managed only two shots on goal.

Midway through the second period, Seguin scored on the power play, taking a cross-ice pass from Jamie Benn low in the right circle. Seguin beat Gillies with a wrist shot into the upper right corner.

On the Stars' third power play of the period, Bishop stopped 3-on-2 and 2-on-1 short-handed rushes by the Flames.

NOTES: Bishop's 37 saves were his most in a shutout this season. His best save total for any game this season is 39. ... Dallas LW Antoine Roussel went off for interference in the first period, bringing his penalty minutes over 100 for the fifth time in seven seasons. Five seconds later, D Marc Methot joined Roussel in the penalty box. ... Gillies had won his first three decisions, including the two games before Tuesday. ... The Stars had been 1 for 20 on the power play over eight-plus games before Seguin's goal. ... Calgary was 9 for 21 with a man advantage in the previous six games but failed to score on six power plays.

UP NEXT

Flames: Complete a two-game trip on Wednesday at Colorado.

Stars: Play the third in a five-game homestand on Thursday against Tampa Bay.

