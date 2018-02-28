All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 63 43 17 3 89 227 170 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 Boston 61 38 15 8 84 199 153 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 178 195 Detroit 62 26 26 10 62 165 183 Montreal 62 23 29 10 56 157 194 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 Buffalo 63 19 33 11 49 151 206 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 Philadelphia 63 34 19 10 78 189 178 Pittsburgh 64 36 24 4 76 208 190 New Jersey 63 33 22 8 74 188 190 Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175 N.Y. Islanders 63 29 27 7 65 207 225 Carolina 63 27 25 11 65 167 193 N.Y. Rangers 63 27 30 6 60 177 201 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 62 39 14 9 87 202 160 Winnipeg 63 37 17 9 83 213 170 Minnesota 63 36 20 7 79 196 177 Dallas 62 35 23 4 74 184 164 St. Louis 64 34 26 4 72 176 172 Colorado 62 33 24 5 71 190 186 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 62 41 16 5 87 217 169 San Jose 63 33 21 9 75 182 176 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 Los Angeles 63 34 24 5 73 180 157 Calgary 63 32 22 9 73 182 185 Edmonton 62 27 31 4 58 177 204 Vancouver 63 24 32 7 55 168 204 Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, SO

Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0, SO

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Nashville 6, Winnipeg 5

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 3

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.