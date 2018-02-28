All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 63 43 17 3 89 227 170 21-6-1 22-11-2 13-5-1 Toronto 66 39 20 7 85 218 185 22-8-2 17-12-5 11-5-3 Boston 61 38 15 8 84 199 153 20-7-4 18-8-4 12-4-2 Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 22-9-2 14-12-5 11-6-3 Philadelphia 63 34 19 10 78 189 178 16-9-6 18-10-4 9-4-5 Pittsburgh 64 36 24 4 76 208 190 23-8-1 13-16-3 13-6-0 New Jersey 63 33 22 8 74 188 190 17-12-3 16-10-5 12-8-1 Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175 19-11-2 13-15-3 12-10-3 N.Y. Islanders 63 29 27 7 65 207 225 16-11-4 13-16-3 10-9-1 Carolina 63 27 25 11 65 167 193 15-11-6 12-14-5 6-8-5 Florida 60 29 25 6 64 178 195 16-9-3 13-16-3 9-5-1 Detroit 62 26 26 10 62 165 183 13-13-8 13-13-2 6-13-3 N.Y. Rangers 63 27 30 6 60 177 201 18-12-4 9-18-2 7-8-3 Montreal 62 23 29 10 56 157 194 15-10-8 8-19-2 10-6-3 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 14-13-5 7-18-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 63 19 33 11 49 151 206 9-18-4 10-15-7 7-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 62 41 16 5 87 217 169 24-5-2 17-11-3 16-2-2 Nashville 61 38 14 9 85 196 155 22-7-3 16-7-6 12-4-2 Winnipeg 62 37 16 9 83 208 164 23-6-2 14-10-7 11-6-2 Minnesota 63 36 20 7 79 196 177 22-5-6 14-15-1 11-9-0 San Jose 63 33 21 9 75 182 176 17-9-3 16-12-6 15-4-3 Dallas 62 35 23 4 74 184 164 21-10-1 14-13-3 10-11-0 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 16-9-5 15-12-7 10-6-7 Los Angeles 63 34 24 5 73 180 157 15-11-3 19-13-2 9-10-3 Calgary 63 32 22 9 73 182 185 14-14-4 18-8-5 9-7-3 St. Louis 64 34 26 4 72 176 172 19-14-0 15-12-4 9-9-2 Colorado 62 33 24 5 71 190 186 21-8-1 12-16-4 7-9-1 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 15-14-3 12-14-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 62 27 31 4 58 177 204 13-15-2 14-16-2 12-7-0 Vancouver 63 24 32 7 55 168 204 11-15-4 13-17-3 6-11-1 Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205 10-18-4 8-16-6 4-10-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, SO

Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0, SO

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 4, Carolina 3, OT

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 3

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.