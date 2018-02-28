|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|63
|43
|17
|3
|89
|227
|170
|21-6-1
|22-11-2
|13-5-1
|Boston
|61
|38
|15
|8
|84
|199
|153
|20-7-4
|18-8-4
|12-4-2
|Toronto
|65
|39
|20
|6
|84
|216
|182
|22-8-2
|17-12-4
|11-5-2
|Washington
|64
|36
|21
|7
|79
|198
|191
|22-9-2
|14-12-5
|11-6-3
|Philadelphia
|63
|34
|19
|10
|78
|189
|178
|16-9-6
|18-10-4
|9-4-5
|Pittsburgh
|64
|36
|24
|4
|76
|208
|190
|23-8-1
|13-16-3
|13-6-0
|New Jersey
|63
|33
|22
|8
|74
|188
|190
|17-12-3
|16-10-5
|12-8-1
|Columbus
|63
|32
|26
|5
|69
|168
|175
|19-11-2
|13-15-3
|12-10-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|63
|29
|27
|7
|65
|207
|225
|16-11-4
|13-16-3
|10-9-1
|Carolina
|63
|27
|25
|11
|65
|167
|193
|15-11-6
|12-14-5
|6-8-5
|Florida
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|175
|193
|15-9-3
|13-16-3
|8-5-1
|Detroit
|62
|26
|26
|10
|62
|165
|183
|13-13-8
|13-13-2
|6-13-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|63
|27
|30
|6
|60
|177
|201
|18-12-4
|9-18-2
|7-8-3
|Montreal
|62
|23
|29
|10
|56
|157
|194
|15-10-8
|8-19-2
|10-6-3
|Ottawa
|62
|21
|31
|10
|52
|168
|219
|14-13-5
|7-18-5
|6-11-3
|Buffalo
|63
|19
|33
|11
|49
|151
|206
|9-18-4
|10-15-7
|7-6-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|62
|41
|16
|5
|87
|217
|169
|24-5-2
|17-11-3
|16-2-2
|Nashville
|61
|38
|14
|9
|85
|196
|155
|22-7-3
|16-7-6
|12-4-2
|Winnipeg
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|208
|164
|23-6-2
|14-10-7
|11-6-2
|Minnesota
|62
|35
|20
|7
|77
|188
|174
|21-5-6
|14-15-1
|10-9-0
|San Jose
|63
|33
|21
|9
|75
|182
|176
|17-9-3
|16-12-6
|15-4-3
|Dallas
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|184
|164
|21-10-1
|14-13-3
|10-11-0
|Anaheim
|64
|31
|21
|12
|74
|176
|178
|16-9-5
|15-12-7
|10-6-7
|Los Angeles
|63
|34
|24
|5
|73
|180
|157
|15-11-3
|19-13-2
|9-10-3
|Calgary
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|182
|185
|14-14-4
|18-8-5
|9-7-3
|St. Louis
|63
|34
|25
|4
|72
|173
|164
|19-14-0
|15-11-4
|9-8-2
|Colorado
|62
|33
|24
|5
|71
|190
|186
|21-8-1
|12-16-4
|7-9-1
|Chicago
|63
|27
|28
|8
|62
|178
|179
|15-14-3
|12-14-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|62
|27
|31
|4
|58
|177
|204
|13-15-2
|14-16-2
|12-7-0
|Vancouver
|63
|24
|32
|7
|55
|168
|204
|11-15-4
|13-17-3
|6-11-1
|Arizona
|62
|18
|34
|10
|46
|148
|205
|10-18-4
|8-16-6
|4-10-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Columbus 5, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, SO
Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0, SO
Colorado 3, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Ottawa 2
New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2
Boston 4, Carolina 3, OT
Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.