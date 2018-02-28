All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 63 43 17 3 89 227 170 Boston 61 38 15 8 84 199 153 Toronto 65 39 20 6 84 216 182 Washington 64 36 21 7 79 198 191 Philadelphia 63 34 19 10 78 189 178 Pittsburgh 64 36 24 4 76 208 190 New Jersey 63 33 22 8 74 188 190 Columbus 63 32 26 5 69 168 175 N.Y. Islanders 63 29 27 7 65 207 225 Carolina 63 27 25 11 65 167 193 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 175 193 Detroit 62 26 26 10 62 165 183 N.Y. Rangers 63 27 30 6 60 177 201 Montreal 62 23 29 10 56 157 194 Ottawa 62 21 31 10 52 168 219 Buffalo 63 19 33 11 49 151 206 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 62 41 16 5 87 217 169 Nashville 61 38 14 9 85 196 155 Winnipeg 62 37 16 9 83 208 164 Minnesota 62 35 20 7 77 188 174 San Jose 63 33 21 9 75 182 176 Dallas 62 35 23 4 74 184 164 Anaheim 64 31 21 12 74 176 178 Los Angeles 63 34 24 5 73 180 157 Calgary 63 32 22 9 73 182 185 St. Louis 63 34 25 4 72 173 164 Colorado 62 33 24 5 71 190 186 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 Edmonton 62 27 31 4 58 177 204 Vancouver 63 24 32 7 55 168 204 Arizona 62 18 34 10 46 148 205

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Columbus 5, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 3, SO

Philadelphia 1, Montreal 0, SO

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 3, Vegas 2, OT

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Ottawa 2

New Jersey 3, Pittsburgh 2

Boston 4, Carolina 3, OT

Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 10 p.m.