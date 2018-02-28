2 Virginia men accused of smuggling firearms to Chechnya

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Two Chechen men living in the Washington metropolitan area are accused of smuggling firearms to the Russian republic.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia says in a release that 28-year-old Tengiz Sydykov and 27-year-old Eldar Rezvanov were arrested Tuesday on charges of international trafficking in firearms, smuggling, money laundering and other offenses.

A criminal complaint says the Alexandria, Virginia residents purchased more than 100 disassembled firearms and tried to ship them to Chechnya without a license, using false shipping inventories and disguising the parts as kitchen utensils.

It's unclear what time period the allegations cover.

Each man faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. It's unclear whether they have lawyers.