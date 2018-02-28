Australia issues compulsory recall of Takata air bags

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has issued a compulsory recall for all 2.7 million cars fitted with defective Takata air bags in an effort to lift the auto industry's mixed efforts to fix the potentially fatal fault that has been blamed for at least 23 deaths around the world.

Assistant Minister to the Treasurer Michael Sukkar said Wednesday vehicle suppliers must recall and replace all the air bags in Australia by the end of 2020, with priority given to the most dangerous because of their design, age or the level of humidity in their environment.

While some manufacturers had recalled more than 80 percent of the air bags, some were as low as 36 percent.

Takata's air bag problem has resulted in 100 million recalls worldwide and forced the Japanese company into bankruptcy protection.