Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/28 08:05
Baltimore 000 001 100—2 6 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 6 0

Harvey, Lee (3), Fry (3), Gurka (4), Scott (5), Araujo (6), Hess (7), Teague (9), and Sisco, Perez; Eovaldi, Runzler (2), Stanek (3), Alvarado (4), McGowan (5), Pruitt (6), Weber (7), Murray (9), and Ramos. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Rosa.

___

Detroit 233 002 010—11 16 1
Philadelphia 000 600 000—6 10 3

Fiers, Wilson (3), Alcantara (4), VerHagen (6), Comer (8), Stumpf (9), and Norris; Eickhoff, Pinto (2), Hunter (3), Rios (4), Morgan (5), Taveras (6), Ramos (7), De Los Santos (8), and Rupp, Knapp. W_Fiers 2-0. L_Eickhoff 1-2. HRs_Huffman, Goodrum, Norris; Hoskins, Quinn.

___

Miami 000 000 020—2 6 1
Washington 000 101 000—2 7 1

Straily, Conley (3), Gonzalez (5), Guerra (6), Richards (7), Guerrero (8), Wimmers (9), and Telis, Nola, Hoo; Gonzalez, Doolittle (3), Kintzler (4), Milone (5), Long (7), Grace (8), Suero (9), and Wieters, Solano.

___

Pittsburgh 000 200 100—3 8 0
Atlanta 000 200 100—3 5 0

Brault, Milbrath (3), Leathersich (4), Rodriguez (5), Eppler (6), McKinney (7), McRae (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Foltynewicz, Whitley (3), Freeman (4), Ramirez (6), Hursh (7), Winkler (8), Graham (9), and Suzuki, Jackson. HRs_Camargo.

___

St. Louis 003 002 010—6 6 1
Boston (ss) 010 000 000—1 5 2

Weaver, Gomber (3), Leone (5), Gonzalez (6), Gilmartin (7), Woodford (8), Tuivailala (9), and Pena, Knizner; Beeks, Workman (4), Hembree (5), Martin (6), Gonzalez (6), McAvoy (7), Lau (8), Pimentel (9), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Beeks 1-1. HRs_Knizner.

___

New York Yankees 000 201 150—9 9 1
Toronto 010 202 012—8 14 1

Green, Lane (2), Hale (4), Feyereisen (5), Espinal (6), Rosa (7), Rogers (8), Coshow (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Estrada, Barnes (2), Axford (3), Ramirez (4), Girodo (5), Shafer (6), Reid-Foley (7), Romano (8), Case (9), and Martin, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Rosa 1-0. L_Reid-Foley 0-1. Sv_Coshow. HRs_Andujar, McBroom, Espinosa; Leblebijian, Martin, McGuire.

___

Houston 051 000 002—8 7 1
New York Mets 001 001 000—2 9 1

Peacock, Devenski (3), Armenteros (4), Nunn (7), Perez (8), Hernandez (9), and Stassi, Stubbs; Matz, Taylor (2), Swarzak (3), Oswalt (3), Flexen (4), Molina (6), Bautista (8), McGowan (9), Gagnon (9), and d'Arnaud, Plawecki, Plaia. W_Peacock 0-2. L_Matz 1-1.

___

Arizona 220 060 020—12 11 0
San Francisco 100 140 026—14 14 4

Walker, Krehbiel (2), Miller (3), Bradley (4), Acevedo (5), Barrett (7), Markel (8), Hagens (9), Vasquez (9), and Murphy, Thole; Samardzija, Rogers (2), Strickland (3), Dyson (4), Gomez (5), Moronta (5), Valdez (7), Parra (8), Heston (9), and Brown, O'Conner. W_Heston 0-0. L_Vasquez 0-0. HRs_Jensen, Gomez, Slater.

___

Chicago White Sox 012 002 000—5 11 2
Chicago Cubs 400 020 00x—6 10 0

Fulmer, Santiago (2), Farquhar (5), Cedeno (5), Gomez (6), Walsh (7), Volstad (8), and Castillo, Narvaez; Lester, Torrez (2), Alvarez (3), Mazzoni (4), Roth (5), Maples (6), Zastryzny (7), Underwood Jr. (8), De La Cruz (9), and Contreras, Davis. W_Lester 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_De La Cruz. HRs_Davidson; Happ.

___

Cincinnati 000 210 000—3 7 1
Milwaukee 000 033 00x—6 9 1

DeSclafani, Mahle (3), Stephens (5), Herget (6), Weiss (7), Floro (8), and Barnhart; Anderson, Woodruff (3), Wilkerson (4), Brady (5), Hoover (7), Williams (8), Burnes (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt. W_Brady 0-0. L_Herget 0-0. Sv_Burnes. HRs_Duvall; Franklin.

___

Oakland 102 003 020—8 11 1
Cleveland 021 030 46x—16 12 2

Montas, Petit (3), Pagan (4), Bassitt (5), Wahl (7), Finnegan (7), Martin (8), Naile (8), and Phegley, Chavez; Kluber, Goody (3), Hill (4), Zarate (6), DeMasi (7), Peoples (8), Whitehouse (9), and Gomes, Murphy, Haase. W_DeMasi 0-0. L_Wahl 0-0. HRs_Boyd, Neuse; Kipnis (2), Shaffer, Refsnyder.

___

Seattle (ss) 600 001 020—9 13 3
Kansas City 246 002 00x—14 17 2

Moore, Bonnell (2), Herrmann (3), Misiewicz (4), Bannister (6), Gillies (8), and Gosewisch, Odom; Peralta, Herrera (2), McCarthy (3), Stout (5), Maness (7), Hill (9), and Gallagher. W_McCarthy 0-0. L_Bonnell 0-0. HRs_Romine, Beckham; Soler (2), Perez, Starling, O'Hearn.

___

Texas 000 211 000—4 7 0
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 000 121—4 6 1

Chavez, Diekman (3), Kela (4), Springs (5), Martin (6), Hernandez (7), Guerra (8), Sadzeck (9), and Casali, Kiner-Falefa; Maeda, Schlitter (3), Sierra (4), Lee (5), Baker (6), Broussard (7), Ramos (8), Copping (9), and Grandal, Smith. HRs_Estevez.

___

Los Angeles Angels 020 100 200—5 8 0
Colorado 010 000 100—2 9 0

Shoemaker, Paredes (3), Johnson (4), Wood (5), Ramirez (6), Morales (7), Jewell (9), and Rivera, Perez; Gray, Hoffman (3), Dunn (6), Ottavino (5), Jemiola (7), Vasto (9), and Wolters, Vazquez. W_Shoemaker 0-0. L_Gray 0-0. Sv_Jewell. HRs_Rivera; Tauchman.

___

San Diego 000 501 113—11 13 2
Seattle (ss) 201 100 020—6 8 1

Richard, Lauer (3), Stock (4), Lucchesi (5), Kennedy (7), McGrath (9), and Hedges, Lopez; Paxton, Rzepczynski (3), Bergman (4), Koval (5), Pazos (9), Walker (9), and Zunino, Marjama. W_Lauer 0-0. L_Bergman 0-0. HRs_Reyes, Hedges, Lopez; Segura.

