Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100—2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Harvey, Lee (3), Fry (3), Gurka (4), Scott (5), Araujo (6), Hess (7), Teague (9), and Sisco, Perez; Eovaldi, Runzler (2), Stanek (3), Alvarado (4), McGowan (5), Pruitt (6), Weber (7), Murray (9), and Ramos. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Rosa.
___
|Detroit
|233
|002
|010—11
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|600
|000—6
|10
|3
Fiers, Wilson (3), Alcantara (4), VerHagen (6), Comer (8), Stumpf (9), and Norris; Eickhoff, Pinto (2), Hunter (3), Rios (4), Morgan (5), Taveras (6), Ramos (7), De Los Santos (8), and Rupp, Knapp. W_Fiers 2-0. L_Eickhoff 1-2. HRs_Huffman, Goodrum, Norris; Hoskins, Quinn.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|1
Straily, Conley (3), Gonzalez (5), Guerra (6), Richards (7), Guerrero (8), Wimmers (9), and Telis, Nola, Hoo; Gonzalez, Doolittle (3), Kintzler (4), Milone (5), Long (7), Grace (8), Suero (9), and Wieters, Solano.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|100—3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|100—3
|5
|0
Brault, Milbrath (3), Leathersich (4), Rodriguez (5), Eppler (6), McKinney (7), McRae (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Foltynewicz, Whitley (3), Freeman (4), Ramirez (6), Hursh (7), Winkler (8), Graham (9), and Suzuki, Jackson. HRs_Camargo.
___
|St. Louis
|003
|002
|010—6
|6
|1
|Boston (ss)
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
Weaver, Gomber (3), Leone (5), Gonzalez (6), Gilmartin (7), Woodford (8), Tuivailala (9), and Pena, Knizner; Beeks, Workman (4), Hembree (5), Martin (6), Gonzalez (6), McAvoy (7), Lau (8), Pimentel (9), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Beeks 1-1. HRs_Knizner.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|201
|150—9
|9
|1
|Toronto
|010
|202
|012—8
|14
|1
Green, Lane (2), Hale (4), Feyereisen (5), Espinal (6), Rosa (7), Rogers (8), Coshow (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Estrada, Barnes (2), Axford (3), Ramirez (4), Girodo (5), Shafer (6), Reid-Foley (7), Romano (8), Case (9), and Martin, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Rosa 1-0. L_Reid-Foley 0-1. Sv_Coshow. HRs_Andujar, McBroom, Espinosa; Leblebijian, Martin, McGuire.
___
|Houston
|051
|000
|002—8
|7
|1
|New York Mets
|001
|001
|000—2
|9
|1
Peacock, Devenski (3), Armenteros (4), Nunn (7), Perez (8), Hernandez (9), and Stassi, Stubbs; Matz, Taylor (2), Swarzak (3), Oswalt (3), Flexen (4), Molina (6), Bautista (8), McGowan (9), Gagnon (9), and d'Arnaud, Plawecki, Plaia. W_Peacock 0-2. L_Matz 1-1.
___
|Arizona
|220
|060
|020—12
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|140
|026—14
|14
|4
Walker, Krehbiel (2), Miller (3), Bradley (4), Acevedo (5), Barrett (7), Markel (8), Hagens (9), Vasquez (9), and Murphy, Thole; Samardzija, Rogers (2), Strickland (3), Dyson (4), Gomez (5), Moronta (5), Valdez (7), Parra (8), Heston (9), and Brown, O'Conner. W_Heston 0-0. L_Vasquez 0-0. HRs_Jensen, Gomez, Slater.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|012
|002
|000—5
|11
|2
|Chicago Cubs
|400
|020
|00x—6
|10
|0
Fulmer, Santiago (2), Farquhar (5), Cedeno (5), Gomez (6), Walsh (7), Volstad (8), and Castillo, Narvaez; Lester, Torrez (2), Alvarez (3), Mazzoni (4), Roth (5), Maples (6), Zastryzny (7), Underwood Jr. (8), De La Cruz (9), and Contreras, Davis. W_Lester 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_De La Cruz. HRs_Davidson; Happ.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|210
|000—3
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|033
|00x—6
|9
|1
DeSclafani, Mahle (3), Stephens (5), Herget (6), Weiss (7), Floro (8), and Barnhart; Anderson, Woodruff (3), Wilkerson (4), Brady (5), Hoover (7), Williams (8), Burnes (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt. W_Brady 0-0. L_Herget 0-0. Sv_Burnes. HRs_Duvall; Franklin.
___
|Oakland
|102
|003
|020—8
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|021
|030
|46x—16
|12
|2
Montas, Petit (3), Pagan (4), Bassitt (5), Wahl (7), Finnegan (7), Martin (8), Naile (8), and Phegley, Chavez; Kluber, Goody (3), Hill (4), Zarate (6), DeMasi (7), Peoples (8), Whitehouse (9), and Gomes, Murphy, Haase. W_DeMasi 0-0. L_Wahl 0-0. HRs_Boyd, Neuse; Kipnis (2), Shaffer, Refsnyder.
___
|Seattle (ss)
|600
|001
|020—9
|13
|3
|Kansas City
|246
|002
|00x—14
|17
|2
Moore, Bonnell (2), Herrmann (3), Misiewicz (4), Bannister (6), Gillies (8), and Gosewisch, Odom; Peralta, Herrera (2), McCarthy (3), Stout (5), Maness (7), Hill (9), and Gallagher. W_McCarthy 0-0. L_Bonnell 0-0. HRs_Romine, Beckham; Soler (2), Perez, Starling, O'Hearn.
___
|Texas
|000
|211
|000—4
|7
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|000
|121—4
|6
|1
Chavez, Diekman (3), Kela (4), Springs (5), Martin (6), Hernandez (7), Guerra (8), Sadzeck (9), and Casali, Kiner-Falefa; Maeda, Schlitter (3), Sierra (4), Lee (5), Baker (6), Broussard (7), Ramos (8), Copping (9), and Grandal, Smith. HRs_Estevez.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|020
|100
|200—5
|8
|0
|Colorado
|010
|000
|100—2
|9
|0
Shoemaker, Paredes (3), Johnson (4), Wood (5), Ramirez (6), Morales (7), Jewell (9), and Rivera, Perez; Gray, Hoffman (3), Dunn (6), Ottavino (5), Jemiola (7), Vasto (9), and Wolters, Vazquez. W_Shoemaker 0-0. L_Gray 0-0. Sv_Jewell. HRs_Rivera; Tauchman.
___
|San Diego
|000
|501
|113—11
|13
|2
|Seattle (ss)
|201
|100
|020—6
|8
|1
Richard, Lauer (3), Stock (4), Lucchesi (5), Kennedy (7), McGrath (9), and Hedges, Lopez; Paxton, Rzepczynski (3), Bergman (4), Koval (5), Pazos (9), Walker (9), and Zunino, Marjama. W_Lauer 0-0. L_Bergman 0-0. HRs_Reyes, Hedges, Lopez; Segura.
___