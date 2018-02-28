In free speech case, justices troubled by Fla. man's arrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man arrested during a city council meeting — for what he says was retaliation for being an outspoken critic of the city — seemed to find a sympathetic ear from Supreme Court justices during arguments over his case.

The justices heard arguments Tuesday in a case brought by Fane Lozman over his arrest at a 2006 city council meeting in Riviera Beach, Florida. Lozman was arrested after he began using the meeting's public comment time to talk about government corruption. The charges against him were ultimately dropped, but Lozman then sued the city.

Lozman claimed the city violated the First Amendment's free speech guarantee by arresting him in retaliation for his criticism of city officials and policies.

A lower court ruled Lozman couldn't bring a retaliation claim.