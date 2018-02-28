Female lobbyist calls out sexual misconduct at statehouse

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lobbyist Sarah Bigney says she has dealt with unwanted touching, lewd comments and leers at the Maine statehouse for a decade and is hearing from other female lobbyists with similar stories.

Some will testify Wednesday in support of a proposed state law that would mandate stricter anti-harassment training and education for lawmakers and their staffs and, for the first time, require the same training for lobbyists.

Bigney detailed her accounts of misconduct at a legislative panel two weeks ago.

The state says it has received two sexual misconduct or harassment complaints against lawmakers since 2008. But lobbyists say that doesn't reflect the scope of the problem since many women are afraid to come forward.

Lobbyist Laura Harper credits the #MeToo movement with empowering women to speak up.