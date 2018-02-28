White House outlines prison reform goals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is outlining its goals for prison reform with a focus on re-entry into society and rehabilitation.

Administration officials said Tuesday they are sending their principles to lawmakers for them to draw up legislation. They are seeking to improve re-entry programs and work training. They want to review existing public and private efforts and focus on approaches that have been proven to work in the past.

Officials sought anonymity to discuss administration plans. They said they were not including sentencing reforms because they did not see a path forward at this time.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, has led White House efforts to develop criminal justice policy, including changes to the prison system.

In January, Trump convened governors, faith-based leaders and experts on the topic.