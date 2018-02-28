Trump campaign chief lends name to penny stock tied to felon

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Associated Press investigation reveals that the political strategist and online guru who was just named as President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager has a close financial relationship with a penny-stock firm tied to a convicted fraudster.

Brad Parscale sold his digital marketing company in August for $10 million to CloudCommerce Inc., a firm with a controversial past.

In 2006, a top executive at the company, which was operating under a different name at the time, was caught in an FBI bribery sting and later pleaded guilty to securities fraud. The company says the former executive no longer has any connection to the company. Documents indicate the former executive has been involved in corporate decisions in recent years.

Parscale did not respond to written questions from the AP.