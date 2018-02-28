Romney says states should have final say on arming teachers

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitt Romney says there are a number of things officials should consider to prevent school shootings but declined to say whether more states should let teachers carry guns as Utah does.

He told reporters at the Utah state Capitol on Tuesday that Utah teachers with concealed carry permits are able to provide security in their classrooms but it should be up to individual states to decide whether to permit that.

The Utah Senate candidate and former Republican presidential candidate says officials need to look at securing school buildings and intervening with young people who may have done something alarming but haven't committed a crime.

He says he'd also support beefing up background-checks for those buying firearms.

Romney spoke to reporters after meeting privately with Republican state legislators.