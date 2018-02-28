Vatican sex crimes investigator meets Chile Marist victims

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Vatican's sex crimes investigator has interviewed several victims of sexually abusive members of the Marist Brothers religious order, suggesting that his mandate has expanded beyond investigating alleged abuse cover-up by a lone Chilean bishop.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has been tasked by Pope Francis with investigating Bishop Juan Barros. After extending his trip in Chile by several days due to an emergency gall bladder surgery, he and a Vatican colleague took advantage of the extra time to add extra interviews including with victims of the Marist Brothers.

Isaac Givovich was abused at age 6. He said Tuesday after meeting with Scicluna in the Chilean capital that he came away with "a positive impression" and that "we have been listened to."