Vatican sex crimes investigator meets Chile Marist victims

By PATRICIA LUNA , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/28 05:25

This photo released by Francisco Arevalo shows Archbishop Charles Scicluna, center, posing for a photo with members of the religious Marist congregati

Isaac Givovich, left, holds hands with his wife as they arrive with group of the Marist congregation to give testimony to Archbishop Charles Scicluna

Isaac Givovich arrives to the Apostolic Nunciature to give his testimony to Archbishop Charles Scicluna as part of a child sex abuse investigation in

Isaac Givovich leaves the Apostolic Nunciature after giving his testimony to Archbishop Charles Scicluna as part of a child sex abuse investigation in

Isaac Givovich, right, and his wife Asuncion Lavin, leaves the Apostolic Nunciature after giving his testimony to Archbishop Charles Scicluna as part

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Vatican's sex crimes investigator has interviewed several victims of sexually abusive members of the Marist Brothers religious order, suggesting that his mandate has expanded beyond investigating alleged abuse cover-up by a lone Chilean bishop.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has been tasked by Pope Francis with investigating Bishop Juan Barros. After extending his trip in Chile by several days due to an emergency gall bladder surgery, he and a Vatican colleague took advantage of the extra time to add extra interviews including with victims of the Marist Brothers.

Isaac Givovich was abused at age 6. He said Tuesday after meeting with Scicluna in the Chilean capital that he came away with "a positive impression" and that "we have been listened to."