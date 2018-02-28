Officers on leave over video showing suspect getting punched

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Three New Jersey police officers have been put on leave over a video showing one officer appearing to punch a suspect multiple times in the head.

Edward Minguela tells NJ.com he was standing outside a liquor store in Camden on Thursday when he heard police screaming at him to put his hands up. He complied but was tackled. He says he was punched in the head about 12 times.

Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen says the officers were responding to reports of a man with a gun and Minguela matched the description. He was unarmed.

Minguela collected the surveillance video recording himself, shown first on WCAU-TV. He brought it to the department when he filed an internal affairs complaint last week.

Keashen calls the video troubling. The county prosecutor's office is investigating.