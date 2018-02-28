  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/28 05:31
Baltimore 000 001 100—2 6 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 6 0

Harvey, Lee (3), Fry (3), Gurka (4), Scott (5), Araujo (6), Hess (7), Teague (9), and Sisco, Perez; Eovaldi, Runzler (2), Stanek (3), Alvarado (4), McGowan (5), Pruitt (6), Weber (7), Murray (9), and Ramos. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Rosa.

___

Miami 000 000 020—2 6 1
Washington 000 101 000—2 7 1

Straily, Conley (3), Gonzalez (5), Guerra (6), Richards (7), Guerrero (8), Wimmers (9), and Telis, Nola, Hoo; Gonzalez, Doolittle (3), Kintzler (4), Milone (5), Long (7), Grace (8), Suero (9), and Wieters, Solano.

___

Pittsburgh 000 200 100—3 8 0
Atlanta 000 200 100—3 5 0

Brault, Milbrath (3), Leathersich (4), Rodriguez (5), Eppler (6), McKinney (7), McRae (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Foltynewicz, Whitley (3), Freeman (4), Ramirez (6), Hursh (7), Winkler (8), Graham (9), and Suzuki, Jackson. HRs_Camargo.

___

St. Louis 003 002 010—6 6 1
Boston (ss) 010 000 000—1 5 2

Weaver, Gomber (3), Leone (5), Gonzalez (6), Gilmartin (7), Woodford (8), Tuivailala (9), and Pena, Knizner; Beeks, Workman (4), Hembree (5), Martin (6), Gonzalez (6), McAvoy (7), Lau (8), Pimentel (9), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Beeks 1-1. HRs_Knizner.

___

New York Yankees 000 201 150—9 9 1
Toronto 010 202 012—8 14 1

Green, Lane (2), Hale (4), Feyereisen (5), Espinal (6), Rosa (7), Rogers (8), Coshow (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Estrada, Barnes (2), Axford (3), Ramirez (4), Girodo (5), Shafer (6), Reid-Foley (7), Romano (8), Case (9), and Martin, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Rosa 1-0. L_Reid-Foley 0-1. Sv_Coshow. HRs_Andujar, McBroom, Espinosa; Leblebijian, Martin, McGuire.

___