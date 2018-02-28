Tuesday's Major League Linescore

|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100—2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Harvey, Lee (3), Fry (3), Gurka (4), Scott (5), Araujo (6), Hess (7), Teague (9), and Sisco, Perez; Eovaldi, Runzler (2), Stanek (3), Alvarado (4), McGowan (5), Pruitt (6), Weber (7), Murray (9), and Ramos. W_Araujo 1-0. L_Pruitt 1-1. Sv_Teague. HRs_Rosa.
|Miami
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|1
|Washington
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|1
Straily, Conley (3), Gonzalez (5), Guerra (6), Richards (7), Guerrero (8), Wimmers (9), and Telis, Nola, Hoo; Gonzalez, Doolittle (3), Kintzler (4), Milone (5), Long (7), Grace (8), Suero (9), and Wieters, Solano.
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|100—3
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|200
|100—3
|5
|0
Brault, Milbrath (3), Leathersich (4), Rodriguez (5), Eppler (6), McKinney (7), McRae (8), and Stallings, Kelley; Foltynewicz, Whitley (3), Freeman (4), Ramirez (6), Hursh (7), Winkler (8), Graham (9), and Suzuki, Jackson. HRs_Camargo.
|St. Louis
|003
|002
|010—6
|6
|1
|Boston (ss)
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
Weaver, Gomber (3), Leone (5), Gonzalez (6), Gilmartin (7), Woodford (8), Tuivailala (9), and Pena, Knizner; Beeks, Workman (4), Hembree (5), Martin (6), Gonzalez (6), McAvoy (7), Lau (8), Pimentel (9), and Leon, Procyshen. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Beeks 1-1. HRs_Knizner.
|New York Yankees
|000
|201
|150—9
|9
|1
|Toronto
|010
|202
|012—8
|14
|1
Green, Lane (2), Hale (4), Feyereisen (5), Espinal (6), Rosa (7), Rogers (8), Coshow (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Estrada, Barnes (2), Axford (3), Ramirez (4), Girodo (5), Shafer (6), Reid-Foley (7), Romano (8), and Martin, McGuire, Cantwell. W_Rosa 1-0. L_Reid-Foley 0-1. Sv_Coshow. HRs_Andujar, McBroom, Espinosa; Leblebijian, Martin, McGuire.
